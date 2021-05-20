OSU tuition goes up by $418 for incoming first-year students

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University announced that tuition would go up by $418 for fall first year students, but that rate would remain frozen for four years.

Incoming Ohio freshmen see a hike of 3.8%, a $418 annual change from last year’s rate, the university announced on its website.

This rate will be frozen for four years for these students – representing the sixth straight class of Ohio students to graduate with no tuition and fee increases.

“Ohio State will remain the second most affordable for resident undergraduates among selective admission public universities in Ohio and at the median for in-state tuition and fees among public Big Ten schools,” the university said in its announcement.

At the same time, OSU disclosed it had spent tens of millions of dollars since March 2020 to combat COVID-19 on campus, and faces revenue losses caused by the pandemic.

However, it will rebound with a long-term projection anchored by an increase of nearly $1.4 billion of investment income for Ohio State compared to the previous fiscal year, OSU said on its website.

University leadership also shared more plans on reactivating campus in the fall, centered on reinvigorating campus life because of the success of the COVID-19 vaccines. At least 75% of classes will be in person, and class size will be tiered, with classrooms with fewer than 50 students allowing full capacity.

Additionally, residence halls will revert to a more traditional setup, with visitors permitted, increased engagement and an estimated capacity of 15,200 students across campuses, up from 12,600 last academic year.

Dining options will also expand, with more than double the amount of capacity for in-facility dining, according to the announcement.