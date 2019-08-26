OSU to test alert system following Saturday shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Department of Public Safety will conduct a scheduled test the Buckeye Alert System on Tuesday.

The system was used early Sunday morning to alert students of an “active attacker” reported on campus. The initial text message alert said, “Buckeye Alert! Active attacker on the OSU Columbus campus. Secure in place: Run, Hide, or, as a last resort, Fight! Police responding. More info soon.”

The shooting incident occurred at about 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant on North High Street.

A 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and is reported in stable condition. The suspect fled on foot.

The Buckeye Alert system was used to update students as more information was learned about the incident with an All Clear issued by about 2:00 a.m.

A Buckeye Alert goes out via text message to about 121,000 recipients and in this case, the initial alert was sent as many as seven times.

Dan Hedman, spokesman for OSU Department of Public Safety issued the following statement:

“We are aware that some community members received the initial Buckeye Alert multiple times. This was an automated message generated via our Buckeye Alert system as details of the incident first became known around 1:30 a.m. Although only initiated once, the automated message was delivered by the emergency notification system multiple times. We are looking into the matter.”

Students and parents tweeted messages back to OSU including:

“I got 13 messages in 2 minutes.”

“The thirty alerts made it seem like an active mass shooter…The way they sent our messages causes panic.”

“I’ve gotten 6 Buckeye Alerts of the same message.”

Hedman said sending the alert for the incident was an appropriate use of the system.

“We are appreciative that the system alerted our campus community quickly. In addition, public safety personnel sent seven different follow-up Buckeye Alert messages containing more details and safety tips including an eventual all-clear around 2 a.m.”

Robert Armstrong, OSU Director of Emergency Management, said Buckeye Alerts are issued when the campus community needs to take immediate action to remain safe.

“So it will have to be some type of a serious emergency that we want the entire campus community to take action,” Armstrong said.

A Buckeye Alert system test will occur on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Students, faculty, and staff will receive a text message that will be clearly identified as a test. The system also sends severe weather alerts to the entire university community for tornado warnings.