OSU to hold public forums in search for its 16th president

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– The search for the next Ohio State University president will soon begin.

The university plans to begin its search for the 16th president starting next week.

The Presidential Search Committee is holding a series of public forums to solicit feedback from the university community.

According to an OSU press release, their goal is to receive input on the qualities, skills, attributes, and experiences desired in a candidate.

“We greatly value the input and contributions from the Buckeye community,” said the search committee chair and Trustee Lewis Von Thaer.

Thaer will be hosting the forums with a faculty member and co-chair of the University Subcommittee Susan Olesik. Here are times and dates:

Wednesday, February 12, from 4 to 5 p.m. in room 115 in the Biomedical Research Tower, 460 West 12th Avenue

Friday, February 14, from 2 to 3 p.m. in Multipurpose Room 165 in Thompson Library, 1858 Neil Avenue Mall

Wednesday, February 19, from 2 to 3 p.m. in the U.S. Bank Conference Theater in the Ohio Union, 1739 North High Street

The forums will be live-streamed. For more details visit the OSU.