COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Employees at Ohio State University can no longer request a personal exemption from getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes after a federal vaccine mandate was issued by the White House. Nearly 92 percent of all students, faculty and staff at OSU are fully or partially vaccinated, and many are still undecided on this policy change, including students.

“I feel like it’s a step in the right direction, obviously most of us here are vaccinated,” said OSU Sophomore Abhek Poudel

“I guess I can kind of see where they’re coming from, but ultimately, I guess I don’t personally agree with that totally,” said OSU Sophomore Cooper Schenk.

Out of the 6,000 exemption requests received from the university, less than a thousand were personal exemptions.