OSU to add security measures following shooting death of student

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio State University announced it will be adding patrols and special duty officers on campus following the shooting death of a student Sunday morning.
OSU President Dr. Kristina M. Johnson said in a letter to the university community that Ohio State Police and Columbus Police are working closely to make those changes.
“Yesterday’s crime that occurred so close to our campus tragically took the life of a member of our Buckeye family and has left us all heartbroken,” Johnson wrote.
According to Columbus Police, Chase Meola, 23, from Mahwah, New Jersey, was shot and killed in an alley on the 100 block of 14th Avenue at approximately 2:10 a.m. Sunday.
Meola was a fifth-year marketing major at the university.
“We extend our deepest sympathy to his family, friends and loved ones during this extremely difficult time,” Johnson’s letter stated.
Kintie Mitchell Jr., 18, of Columbus, has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
Johnson’s letter, in full, is below:
At a vigil last night on the Oval, we shared our grief and also saw an outpouring of love for Chase. Friend after friend came forward to remember Chase as the kind of person who could light up a room, someone who was caring, was always there for others, who lifted people up and always lent a helping hand. He will be greatly missed.
We appreciate the efforts of law enforcement to quickly apprehend a suspect and move forward with criminal charges. As the police investigation progresses, the university will continue to assist in any way possible.
The Ohio State Police Division is coordinating with the Columbus Division of Police, which is increasing patrols and adding special duty officers in the areas surrounding campus.
I encourage you to visit the Ohio State Department of Public Safety website for resources. Add the University Police non-emergency number to your phone and follow on Twitter at @OSUPolice and @OSU_EMFP. Always report suspicious behavior on campus to University Police at 614-292-2121 or off campus to Columbus Police at 614-645-4545. We also encourage students to sign their family members up to receive Buckeye Alerts. If you see something, say something. Dial 9-1-1 in an emergency.
Students in need of support are encouraged to access counseling services by calling 614-292-5766. Students can also visit the Counseling and Consultation Service (CCS) website and use the Buckeye Peer Access Line, which operates Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight. CCS also provides guidance for ways for faculty and staff to support students. Faculty and staff who need support are encouraged to call the Employee Assistance Program at 800-678-6265.
This is a time for us to come together and support each other. Please reach out to a friend and make sure they’re OK. To all who knew and loved Chase, please know that we are here for you.Letter from OSU President Dr. Kristina M. Johnson