OSU to add security measures following shooting death of student

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio State University announced it will be adding patrols and special duty officers on campus following the shooting death of a student Sunday morning.

OSU President Dr. Kristina M. Johnson said in a letter to the university community that Ohio State Police and Columbus Police are working closely to make those changes.

“Yesterday’s crime that occurred so close to our campus tragically took the life of a member of our Buckeye family and has left us all heartbroken,” Johnson wrote.

According to Columbus Police, Chase Meola, 23, from Mahwah, New Jersey, was shot and killed in an alley on the 100 block of 14th Avenue at approximately 2:10 a.m. Sunday.

Meola was a fifth-year marketing major at the university.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to his family, friends and loved ones during this extremely difficult time,” Johnson’s letter stated.

Kintie Mitchell Jr., 18, of Columbus, has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Johnson’s letter, in full, is below: