OSU takes part in spectator safety summit, brainstorm ways to keep fans safe

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University is no stranger to large events but according to Director of Athletics Gene Smith, they work year-round to make sure everyone stays safe at them.

This week, Columbus is hosting the annual National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security Intercollegiate Safety and Security Summit.

The event brings together people from different backgrounds including event management, facilities operations, law enforcement, and technology firms to talk about how to keep people safe at both small and large events.

“We have so much talent, people who have been in it for so long, and have seen so many different things where they can come and talk about making sure fans are safe,” said Smith.

The summit panels will cover trending issues as well as cases of recent incidents.

“Today we’re very concerned about mass gatherings, crowded places in which there’s a concern for either threats, maybe homegrown threats, maybe foreign threats,” said Lou Marciani, director of the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security.

Smith says he’s always looking for new ideas to keep Buckeye fans safe and that could include metal detectors.

“We’re always looking for fresh ideas, we’re thinking about metal detectors in the stadium one day. What does that mean, who else is currently doing that?” said Smith.

The summit will continue at the Blackwell Inn and Pfahl Conference center through Thursday.