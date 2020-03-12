OSU takes ‘defensive action’ as it continues to pursue ‘THE’ trademark

Ohio State University is not giving up in its quest to trademark its signature “THE” mark.

The university on Wednesday said it was filing a response to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, which in September said it would not grant the university the trademark, university spokesman Ben Johnson said in a statement.

OSU, which historically has aggressively pursued trademarks, submitted its application to trademark “THE” on Aug. 8, hoping to secure protection for use of the word on T-shirts, baseball caps and hats. The university has used “THE” on its products for nearly 15 years.

