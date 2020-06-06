OSU students past and present protest for justice

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Protests calling for change are being seen far and wide, and at the Ohio State University, it’s no different.

Saturday, students organized their own special kind of demonstration.

With every step and every sign, these students are calling for justice.

“We are here in solidarity with the entire city and country and everyone else in the entire world, said NAACP Chapter President for OSU, Iman Clark.

Ohio State students past and present said they wanted to hold their own peaceful demonstration, honoring lives lost and for an end to racism and oppression.

“We know that every day, there have been protests, but we want to make sure the Ohio State community came together to show one united front,” said OSU student Jonathan Graham.

In addition to the march around campus, students had speakers, music, and a moment of silence for George Floyd.

“Those who say they are allies are actually coming out and doing work and showing support other than staying silent, or putting a simple post and thinking that is enough,” said OSU student Jesse Fernandez.

Though normal classes are not in session, the student-planned Black Lives Matter protest still drew hundreds of people.

“It touches my heart,” Graham said. “It honestly shows that people are truly understanding now.”

Understanding and now unified, in their message, and peaceful push for not only justice for George Floyd, but systemic change.

“People are fed up,” said OSU alumnus organizer Daniel McNatt. “People are sick of it and we are not standing for it anymore.”