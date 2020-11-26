OSU students isolate for Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Many Ohio State University (OSU) students have been going home during the last few days, but some student remain on campus because they have received positive Covid-19 tests. That means they are in isolation and away from their families for the Thanksgiving.

“Obviously for me it’s going to look a little different for Thanksgiving, but I have all the more to look forward to when I go home so I’m just waiting it out knowing I’ll get home eventually,” said Chloe Savard.

Savard is a freshman at OSU. She explained that she’s been extremely careful the entire semester and has done her best not to get COVID-19. She has taken tests regularly throughout the semester and her last test on Saturday. On Monday she found out she tested positive.

“I went the entire semester without getting Covid and then when I want to go home I have it,” she said.

She found out about her positive test hours before she was supposed to fly home to California.

“It was really upsetting at first, I’m not going to lie I was very upset,” she said. “But at the same time I realized obviously I can’t travel with Covid and give it to anybody else.”

The latest data available on OSU’s Covid-19 dashboard shows 107 students were isolating and 63 were in quarantining as of November 21. Freshman Mika Guillen tested positive last week and won’t get to go home until the Friday after Thanksgiving. OSU regularly drops off meals to students who have isolated or quarantined. Wednesday’s meals included several Thanksgiving staples.

“All throughout the whole semester I’ve been very careful not to get it and then I’m not even sure how I got it like the very last week which sucks. I’m literally about to leave and everything was planned,” she said.

Savard has to stay in isolation until December 2, because she tested positive more recently. Both students expressed that they haven’t experienced any serious symptoms.

“This is kind of crazy for me that I’m experiencing such minimal symptoms, but this is capable of killing people. I’m very thankful I didn’t travel and didn’t give it to somebody else,” said Savard.