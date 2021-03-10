OSU students in favor of possible in-person graduation ceremonies this spring

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s the moment all college students strive for: Being able to walk across the stage and receive their diploma for graduation.

But due to the pandemic, that moment has mostly been taken away as commencement ceremonies across the country have been made virtual.

“I feel like, college graduation is so much different than high school graduation,” said Neha Pramod, a freshman at Ohio State University. “I think it’s a bigger milestone, so if they can get anyway to celebrate it in person, that’d be amazing.”

This spring, seniors at the Ohio State University may be able to graduate in-person after all.

An announcement by OSU President Kristina Johnson said the university has plans to hold an in-person commencement ceremony at the university for this year’s and last year’s graduating class.

And many students on campus Wednesday were thrilled.

“I think that’d be great, I think they really deserve that opportunity,” said Mindy Wilkes, a junior at OSU.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said OSU senior Eric Crane. “I feel like a lot of people are looking for that closure.”

Crane is glad to be graduating this spring and fully supports the idea of an in-person commencement, so long as it’s done safely and socially distanced. He’s also excited to hear that the university is planning to provide last year’s graduating class with a ceremony of its own.

“I know they definitely missed out on that, it’s part of the college experience, I guess, especially at Ohio State,” he said. “It’s the whole big thing about being in the Shoe and getting your diploma in the Shoe.”

At this time, OSU hasn’t released the details for what this year’s commencement may look like, but the university said it’s planning to reintegrate in-person classes this fall — with each department providing at least 75 percent of its courses on campus.