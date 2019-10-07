OSU student reported missing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Ohio State University student has been reported missing for several days, and a national organization has put out an alert to help find him.

Jeffrey Todd Dueck, who goes by Todd, hasn’t been seen or heard from for several days, which is out of character, according to the alert from The Aware Foundation, which issued the alert.

According to the alert, the last known contact Dueck had was with family members on Sept. 30.

Dueck is 27 years old, has brown curly hair, blue eyes, and is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has a small scar on the side of his neck which is noticeable when he’s wearing a t-shirt.

A hunter green backpack and Dueck’s skateboard were missing from his off-campus apartment.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.