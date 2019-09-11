OSU student plants flag in memory of mother who died on 9/11

Amanda Trerotola was 3-years-old on Sept. 11, 2001.



That was the day her mother, Lisa Trerotola, went to work for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey but was later killed in the World Trade Center.



“I believe they (Lisa Trerotola and others) made it down to the 13th floor and then the tower came down, unfortunately,” Trerotola explained. “It was too late when they decided to leave the office.”



Trerotola, a New Jersey native, is now a junior at The Ohio State University.



While she has few memories of that day, she does make it a point to pay tribute to her mother and all of the victims on every anniversary of the attacks.



“I just want to honor the families that have been affected, because I know the pain and I know the grief that they go through,” she said.



On Wednesday, Trerotola was one of many students to plant a flag on the South Oval in honor of the victims.



Members of the Young Americans for Freedom organization distributed the flags to be planted.



The goal was to plant 2,977 of them, one for every person killed.



“We’re doing it to help students, faculty, staff and those passing by to never forget, especially this year,” said James Smith. “It’s extremely important.”



Most students who passed the display helped contribute to it.



“I want to show that even though I don’t remember it, that I’m very upset about it and I really do care about this country,” said Chloe Hering, a first-year student. “I want to give as much support as I can.”



As the number of planted flags increased, Trerotola grew even more grateful for the support from her campus community.



“It means everything,” she said. “I feel like she’s (her mother) watching over me and it’s emotional. Even though it’s 18 years later, you want to do something to honor her and honor everyone else that’s impacted because I know I’m not alone in that.”



Students will gather on the South Oval for a ceremony in honor of the victims at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.