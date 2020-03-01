OSU student forced to cancel trip to Italy due to virus outbreak

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University travel restrictions stopped one student from visiting her high school sweetheart while he is studying abroad in Italy.

She said she had to cancel her plans to travel overseas just one week before making the trip.

Chloe Fisher, a second-year OSU student, said this all has to do with the university’s updated travel restrictions and the CDC’s self-quarantine regulations.

Fisher said that back in November, she purchased plane tickets and even booked where she was going to stay through AirBnb.

She was going to Rome, Amsterdam, then Paris to visit and travel with her boyfriend, who is studying in Rome.

But when Ohio State updated it’s travel restrictions to include Italy, it was at that point Fisher said she realized if she had gone through with this trip, she would have to be in self-quarantine for two weeks and would not be able to come to campus to go to class or even go to work.

So, she canceled her trip.

“It’s really upsetting because it was going to be such a fun trip, but I’ve been trying to stay positive, and I know that I’ll be able to travel again out there and do a similar trip, but just, it all being ripped out from under me so fast like it was literally this week and now it’s not happening at all is upsetting to think about,” Fisher said.

Fisher was set to leave for Italy this Thursday.

Fisher’s boyfriend, a student at Loyola University of Chicago, said the school’s study abroad program was just canceled a few days ago and he has to come home to Columbus. He will be in quarantine for two weeks while taking online classes.

Loyola announced Saturday that all students studying in Italy have to return home by Wednesday, March 4.