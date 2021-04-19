Resident feels ‘unsafe’ after car damaged during riot near OSU campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for people responsible for damaging property on Chittenden Avenue, near the campus of The Ohio State University, early Sunday morning.

Hundreds of people, including students, filled the street on Saturday night for a block party known as Chitt Fest.

During the gathering, several cars were damaged or overturned. Neighbors in the area said some people in the crowd were throwing beer bottles and construction equipment.

“The sad truth remains: there were many Ohio State students engaging in wildly destructive and endangering behavior last night,” wrote Dr. Melissa Shivers, the university’s vice president for student life, in a letter issued on Sunday. “The university will be working with CPD to identify and address the behaviors of as many students as possible.”

One woman, who lives on Chittenden Avenue, said she was alerted through a group text message that her car may have been one of those damaged. When she found it in the crowd, she said it was on its side and when a group of people pushed it onto its wheels, she saw all of the windows were shattered.

“It was really scary,” she said.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, said the situation has caused her to lose her sense of security at home.

“I should feel comfortable in my home,” she said. “My car was parked on the street because campus parking is hard, but that’s where I live. I should feel safe being down there, but it just — it felt unsafe. I didn’t feel comfortable being there.”

Police are urging anyone with information on those who were involved in the criminal behavior to contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477), or on Twitter at @OhioCrime.