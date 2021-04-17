OSU Spring Game a welcome return to normalcy for Buckeye fans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio State University Buckeye fans were proudly wearing scarlet and gray to cheer on the football team they haven’t seen in-person for more than a year.

Many fans said Saturday’s spring game was what they were looking forward to all week long, and they’re excited to be back, even if it means with some COVID-19 restrictions in place.

“We just love all the crowd and just the live action and being a part of everything that is going on,” one fan said.

The Shoe may not be completely full, but for more than 19,000 people, being inside is simply enough to bring back some laughs, smiles, and a selfie or two.

“Just like, you know, driving around, seeing all the cars and watching all the people walk by, it make me so happy,” said another fan.

Face masks were required and fans were socially distanced inside, a different site since the last time Buckeye Nation was allowed inside the stadium.

These health and safety restrictions didn’t keep first-timers like Matt Chewning and his son away.

“We’re actually from Wooster, Ohio,” Chewning said. “So, we had about an hour and a half drive this morning to come down here. First time. It’s his first time down here. It’s my first-time spring game also.

There were longtime fans as well, like Shelley McPherson and her 82-year-old mother, Carol Wigle.

“It’s a tradition we do every year, just us girls,” McPherson said.

People of all ages together, for one love: Football.

“It’s huge for people to get vaccinated,” one fan said. “Do the right thing, keep the social distancing. We’re actually allowed to be in there. It’s a good day for Ohio.”

Buckeye fans said there may not have been any tailgating, but at least they got to see the Buckeyes in person.