OSU sets self-quarantine policy for students, staff traveling from China

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued new guidelines for students and staff members who have returned from China amid the 2019 Novel Coronavirus outbreak.

OSU is implementing a self-quarantine for any student, faculty or staff member who returns to the United States from China after Sunday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m.

Any person who meets that requirement is prohibited from going to work, attending class, or participating in any campus or community activity for 14 days following their date of return.

“The reason for more strict restrictions is because the increase in coronavirus cases in China in recent days has increased the infection risk for more recent travelers,” OSU wrote in a statement outlining the new restrictions.

Deaths from the virus rose to 490 in mainland China on Wednesday while new cases on a Japanese cruise ship, in Hong Kong and in Thailand showed the increasing spread of the outbreak and renewed attention toward containing it.

OSU’s new guidelines do not apply to anyone traveling from Hong Kong, Taiwan, or Macau.

The university also urges any individuals who returned from China before Feb. 2 to monitor themselves for signs of fever or respiratory symptoms. Anyone who has traveled from China and shows these symptoms is urged to see their physician or visit the emergency department.

“Based on our communication with travelers who returned prior to February 2, many of them are already limiting their public activity and voluntarily working from home/not going to class,” the university wrote.

University-sponsored travel to China is currently prohibited.

“While we want to take all precautions to advance the safety of our community, please remember that unless you have recently returned from China, there is no need to change any routine activities or behaviors related to coronavirus,” the university wrote.

Two students at Miami University tested negative for exposure to the coronavirus last week. As of Sunday, there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio, and there were no people being investigated for exposure to coronavirus.

For additional information, visit the university’s coronavirus webpage.