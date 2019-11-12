1  of  2
OSU report finds former senior official harassed women in his office

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University is releasing details about a sexual harassment investigation involving a senior official in the university’s office of advancement.

In a report from the university’s office of human resources, OSU claims there is “sufficient evidence” that Mark Beebe, who was in charge of alumni relations and fundraising, harassed women in his office.

The report claims Beebe made sexual comments to younger women, teased workmates with the suggestion that they were watching pornographic movies at the office, and staring at women’s breasts while having conversations with them.

Beebe left the university in September.

An Ohio State spokesperson said they do not tolerate sexual harassment or discrimination under any circumstances.

