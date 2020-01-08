OSU releases surveillance photos of campus attack suspects

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University Police have released surveillance photos of the suspects involved in an attack on campus early Sunday morning.

Police say the assault occurred along High Street near the Ohio Union garages.

Rhodes Jump, a senior at Ohio University, says he and three of his friends were approached by a group of men who tried to goad them into a fight. “They, at first just kind of got in our face and confronted us and we just kept walking but they continued to follow us,” Jump says. “They were just kind of telling us like, ‘what are you going to do about it’ and just kind of following us and not leaving us alone and finally it led to… pushing and shoving and them then trying to attack us.”

22-year-old Tom Damschroder has no memory of the attack. He was the most seriously hurt. “Two fractures in the back of my skull, one of them kind of extends down toward my spine and the other had a little bleeding around my ears which caused me to lose some hearing at least temporarily,” Damschroder says.

OSU police detective Doug Cunningham says surveillance cameras along High Street captured multiple images of the suspects and the car they were in.

“We’re just asking for help,” Cunningham said. “If anybody would recognize them or the vehicle – if they would just call in and let us know so we could investigate that further.”

Cunningham says he does not believe the attack is related to a similar incident that happened in the early morning hours of New Years Day on East 14th Avenue at High Street. Police say in that case five suspects provoked a fight with three other men.

Nothing was taken from the victims in either incident.

Bill Damschroder says the random attack on his son and his group of friends call into question whether it’s safe to be in that area. “My worry is that they weren’t even the first people that they’ve done this to,” Damschroder said. “We know there were other assaults in the area and we’re hoping they can find these people and make sure that nobody else has to suffer what Tom is suffering and Tom’s mother, having to get that call at 3 a.m. is suffering.”

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact OSU Police at 614-292-2121.