OSU releases ‘Safety Spotlight’ video series

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police at The Ohio State University now have a series of videos available online to keep the campus community safe.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced officers to cancel some of their in-person safety programs, including the self-defense classes for women.

As a result, OSU’s Department of Public Safety created the ‘Safety Spotlight’ video series, which includes a total of ten videos. Half of the videos are focused on self-defense, while the other half are focused on overall safety.

So far, police tell NBC4 the response has been positive.

“Everybody from nurses in the medical center to students throughout campus have reached out to me, excited about the fact that we’re still trying to do things to touch base with them and help them with safety ideas, and I think it just makes people feel a little bit more like a community,” said Det. Cassandra Shaffer.

One of the most popular classes is the university’s Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) class, which is typically offered several times per year. Shaffer said those classes would resume, when they can do so safely.

“We know that our community is missing those classes,” she said. “I get daily asks of when we’re going to continue and as soon as we can continue, we’re going to figure out whatever safe way we can do it.”

To view the ‘Safety Spotlight’ videos, click here.