OSU releases safety notice following three robberies near campus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University released a neighborhood safety notice Saturday following three similar robberies in the campus area.

According to the notice, Columbus Police responded to the three incidents late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

On Friday at 10:55 p.m., a man called police to report he had been robbed at gunpoint near Indianola Avenue and 13th Avenue. According to police, the man was approached by four men who demanded money.

At 11:52 p.m., two OSU students were approached by a group of five men near East Frambes Avenue and Tuller Street. The suspects are estimated to be between the ages of 15 and 20. One suspect showed a small gun and demanded their phones and money. The suspects then fled on foot north toward Lane Avenue through the alley behind Tuller Street.

At approximately 3:10 a.m., a man reported being pulled into a dark sedan along High Street near 13th Avenue. Three male suspects between the ages of 15 and 23 took the victim’s phone before letting him free. The vehicle then fled west on High Street.

Anyone with any information about any of these crimes is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools