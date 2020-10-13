OSU reaches new settlements in Strauss sexual abuse case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University announced Tuesday that it has reached additional settlements with victims in the Dr. Richard Strauss abuse case.

According to the university, it has reached a $5.8 million settlement with 23 additional survivors in five lawsuits related to the sexual abuse caused by Struass.

The settlement averages about $252,000 per survivor, the same amount per victim reached in a May settlement between 162 survivors and the university across 12 lawsuits.

To date, the university has settled for a total of $46.7 million for 185 survivors.

More than 300 men filed claims against the university, alleging it turned a blind eye as Strauss molested students over a 20-year period.

“The university has condemned Strauss’ reprehensible conduct and expressed its appreciation to survivors for coming forward,” said Ohio State President Kristina M. Johnson on Tuesday in a statement announcing the settlement. “Our work toward restorative justice continues.”

Strauss was employed by the university from 1978 to 1998.

Strauss died of suicide in 2005. He was a team doctor, and the investigation found he abused 177 students, mostly athletes. More accusers have come forward since.

The investigation found the school did not do enough to stop his abuse, and hundreds of survivors are now suing the university.

The university says it continues to negotiate “in good faith” with the remaining survivors in an attempt to reach a settlement.

One survivor, Brian Garrett, said back in March that the university, in his opinion, is failing to do that.

“We want the truth and we want justice,” Garrett said. “And the way to get that is to take this to court, put everybody on the stand, let the truth come out so the public can hear it.”

Stephen Snyder-Hill — who was one of more than 300 men who filed claims against Ohio State, alleging it turned a blind eye as Strauss molested students over a 20-year period — filed a separate complaint earlier this year that the university withheld public records about him that he wanted copies of.

In September, Ohio Court of Claims Special Master Jeff Clark sided with Snyder-Hill, and then demanded that Ohio State pay him $25, along with “any other costs associated with the action.”