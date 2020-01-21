OSU punter puts bottle-flipping skills to use to help Australian wildlife

Ohio State place kicker Blake Haubeil (95) kicks a field goal from he hold of punter Drue Chrisman (91) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State’s Drue Chrisman is one of the top punters in the country, but his viral fame came from his bottle flipping skills.

Now he’s using that expertise to raise money for a good cause.

Sunday afternoon, Chrisman attempted to break the world record for most bottles flipped in a 24-hour period, he also decided to raise money for the World Wildlife Australia fire relief fund.

I’ve been cleared by my compliance team to raise money for an important cause during my world record attempt. I will be raising money/awareness for the Australian Bushfire emergency! I will provide and promote a link to @WWF where you can donate. Thank you! #savethekoalas pic.twitter.com/7pQP3xfNnQ — Drue Chrisman (@DChrisman91) January 19, 2020

After 24 hours Chrisman was able to not only break the World Record, he also raised over 14,000 dollars for WWF and he streamed it all live on YouTube. Those who donated gave everything from $10 to $10,000 to the cause.

Chrisman tweeted, “It was one of the most mentally draining experiences I’ve had but totally worth it. Time for a hot shower and a long nap.”