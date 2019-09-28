OSU police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Police Department are searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for a week.

Rachel Maxwell, who police say is an endangered runaway, was last seen on The Ohio State University campus on Saturday, Sept. 21 and left with a friend without the permission of her guardian.

She was wearing a black T-shirt with south side on the back with an image of a snake, grey leggings and black and white Vans tennis shoes, according to police.

Please report any known details to @OSUPOLICE by calling 614-292-2121. Reports indicate that Rachel was last seen on 9/21 and left with a friend without the permission of her guardian. pic.twitter.com/cVfO2QkyNU — OSU Police (@OSUPOLICE) September 28, 2019

Rachel is described as a white female with black hair and blue eyes.

She is 5’7 and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Ohio State University Police Department at 614-292-2121.