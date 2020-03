COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State’s police department is investigating a carjacking that happened around a parking garage near the university’s Wexner Medical Center.

OSU Police tweeted about a report of a person with a gun near the 9th Avenue Garage at 12:42 p.m.

They later announced the situation was a carjacking, with the thief and car fleeing south, away from campus. They said the area is now all clear.