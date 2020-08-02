OSU coronavirus pledge draws criticism as campus sets to reopen

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Just weeks before the start of the fall semester, colleges nationwide are changing up their back-to-school plans because of COVID-19.

However, new guidelines from Ohio State University have been met with criticism.

According to the university’s website, students, faculty and staff are required to sign the Together As Buckeyes pledge, acknowledging the risks of coming back to campus during the pandemic.

The pledge is part of the university’s online training it is using to educate students, staff, and faculty of OSU’s coronavirus guidelines.

The pledge acknowledges an understanding of and commitment to the behaviors described in the training. It is not a legal waiver.

But students and professors are reacting online, concerned that the pledge frees the university from liability.

OSU will welcome students back to our campus for the fall semester Aug. 25.