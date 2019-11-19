OSU, Penn State involved in different kind of competition before Saturday’s football game

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ahead of Saturday’s huge college football matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions, the two universities are taking part in a unique competition.

They are participating in the first-ever “Tackle Hunger Ohio State versus Penn State Giving Challenge.”

As part of the competition, both schools are collecting monetary donations that will be distributed to their respective campus food pantries. The winner will be the school that collects the most.

“I can not express how grateful we are for this opportunity, one, not just to get a lot of money to help support our students, and help the pantry in its growth in what we need to do to support students, but also the awareness it’s bringing to food insecurity on college campuses,” said Nick Fowler, the Buckeye Food Alliance coordinator.

According to Fowler, a 2015 campus study showed that more than 15 percent of undergraduate students had very low food security. That statistic, he explained, proved the value of OSU’s student food pantry.

“The food pantry is important because there are students on our campus, and campuses across the country that are food insecure,” he said.

The competition will last through Saturday.

For information on how you can donate, click here.