OSU law students gather to remember Ginsburg

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Outside the Moritz School of Law at Ohio State University, future lawyers mourned the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday night.

One part of Ginsburg’s legacy that is undeniable is the inspiration she proved to young women everywhere.

When she studied at Harvard Law School in 1957, Ginsburg was just one of nine female undergrads in a class of 500, and from there, went on to become the second woman to sit on the Supreme Court.

A group of young women aspiring to be lawyers gathered on the OSU campus to discuss the news of Ginsburg’s passing.

They said they can’t imagine what it must have been like for her, calling her a trailblazer.

One said she will try to live up to Ginsburg’s legacy when she starts her own legal career.

“To see out injustices that are in your life and change them and try to better your surroundings because that’s what she was all about, right?” said OSU student Teresa Lebowitz. “She was a professor, she was a lawyer, she was a mother, she was a Justice and she just embodied so many different aspects of live and she still fought for all of us.”

The students wanted to celebrate Ginisburg’s legacy Friday and honor her, but they did mention with an election in 45 days, the news of her passing could ultimately impact them for decades to come.

Ohio State University President Dr. Kristina Johnson tweeted: