OSU issues security alert following armed robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University issues a security alert after a group of teenagers allegedly displayed a gun and stole a student’s phone.

According to the alert, at approximately 9:20 p.m. Saturday, a group of five or six other teenage boys allegedly displayed a handgun and stole a female student’s phone in the area of Waldeck Avenue and Norwich Avenue off campus.

It is believed the teens are all around 15 years old. No other suspect details are available.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.