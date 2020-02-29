OSU issues safety notice following off-campus robbery

Closings and Delays
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University has issued a safety notice after a man robbed an off-campus smoothie shop on High Street Friday night.

According to the notice, Columbus Police responded to a call for a robbery at Berry Blendz on the 1500 block of High Street at approximately 9:05 p.m.

Police said a man entered the store, approached the cashier, and demanded money from the register, according to the alert. The suspect allegedly displayed a small knife to the cashier, at which point, the cashier fled to the back of the store.

The suspect then opened the register, stole money, and fled the store on foot, heading southbound, the notice states.

There is currently no suspect information available.

Columbus Police ask anyone with information on this crime to call 614-645-4545.

