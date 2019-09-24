OSU issues safety notice after Waffle House robbed

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
osu police_24799

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Police Division has issued a safety notice after a Waffle House near campus was robbed.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:36am, Tuesday, officers were called to the Waffle House at 1712 N. High Street on the report of an armed robbery. 

Police say a male suspect entered the Waffle House, showed a gun and demanded the two employees give him cash from the register. The suspect then ran out the restaurant’s back door.   

No injuries were reported.  

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Major Crimes Unit at 614-645-4545.   

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools