OSU issues safety notice after Buckeye Donuts robbed at gunpoint

by: NBC4 Staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State issued a Neighborhood Safety Notice Thursday after Buckeye Donuts was robbed at gunpoint.

According to the notice, the robbery happened around 4:50 a.m. at the shop at 1998 North High Street.

A man entered the store, displayed a handgun, and demanded money, according to police. The suspect then left the store and went north on High Street. No injuries were reported.

Police say suspect details are limited.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

