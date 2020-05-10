OSU issues safety notice after assault near campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State released a safety alert after a student was attacked.

The university says a male student was walking in the area of Indianola and E. 18th avenues when three males in a silver sedan approached him.

Police say the three males exited the vehicle, and began to physically assault the student.

The suspects then chased the victim, and stated they had a gun, but no weapon was seen, according to police.

Police say, before driving away from the scene, the suspects drove their vehicle at the victim.