OSU issues safety notice after armed men rob Buckeye Donuts

Local News

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued a safety notice after Buckeye Donuts was robbed at gunpoint. 

According to Columbus police, at about 3 a.m., Friday, two males entered Buckeye Donuts, located at 1998 N. High Street, when one showed a handgun and demanded the money from the register.  

The suspects took the money and ran from the area. No injuries were reported.  

Suspect information was limited, and police ask anyone with information on this robbery to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545. 

OSU says additional safety resources are available at: https://dps.osu.edu/resources

