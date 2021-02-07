OSU issues safety alert following two separate incidents Saturday night

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued a safety alert after two separate incidents near campus overnight Saturday.

According to Columbus Police, the United Dairy Farmers on the 1600 block of North High Street was robbed at approximately 5:37 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a man entered the store and implied he had a gun, demanding the clerk empty the cash register.

The suspect stole money and products and then fled the store through Pearl Alley. Police believe he may have used a vehicle to flee the scene.

In a separate incident, a person was found deceased in a vehicle on the corner of Indianola and Chittenden avenues from an apparent gunshot wound.

