OSU issues safety alert following burglary Sunday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued a public safety alert following a burglary in an off-campus apartment Sunday morning.

According to the alert, Columbus Police responded to the burglary call at an apartment on the 200 block of East 16th Avenue at approximately 11:50 a.m. Sunday.

An Ohio State student said she found an unknown man inside her apartment, the alert states. The suspect ran from the residence and fled southbound toward East 15th Avenue.

No injuries were reported and no property loss or forced entry was noted.

The suspect is described as a white man approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He had medium-length brown hair and a short, stubble beard. At the time of the burglary, he was wearing black jeans and a t-shirt.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.