OSU issues safety alert after off-campus armed robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University has issued a safety alert after a man said he was robbed at gunpoint near campus Tuesday afternoon.

According to the alert, a man who is not affiliated with the university was walking near North High Street and West 9th Avenue when he was approached by a car at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday.

A woman inside the car motioned for the man to come over, and when he did, an unknown man in the passenger’s seat pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his money, the alert states.

The victim turned over his belongings and the vehicle drove east toward North High Street.

No one was injured in the incident.

The car is described as an older Honda Accord with a temporary license plate.

Columbus Police are investigating the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 614-645-4545.