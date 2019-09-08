OSU issues safety alert after man attempts to lure woman into vehicle

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued a safety notice after a man tried to lure a female student into his vehicle Sunday afternoon.

According to the alert, issued in conjunction with the Columbus Police, the student was walking near Indianola Avenue and East 15th Avenue when a car pulled up beside her.

The unknown driver motioned for the woman to get into the car, and then ordered her to get into the car.

The student refused and walked away.

The car then pulled away.

The vehicle is described as a white, medium-size car with a white piece of paper on the windshield that had “Uber” written on it.

The driver is described as a black male in his 30s with long dreadlocks. He is approximately 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.