OSU issues safety alert after assault with a knife reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Emergency Management issued a Buckeye safety alert following an assault.

The alert was issued at approximately 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

According to a tweet on the OSU Emergency Management account, the assault with a knife happened at 16th Avenue and High Street.

The suspect is a white man with a scruffy beard wearing a dark tank top and dark pants, according to the alert. The suspect fled the scene toward the OSU campus.

OSU Police are continuing to search the area and are asking people to remain on the lookout.

Anyone with any information is asked to call OSU Police at 614-292-2121.