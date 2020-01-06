OSU issues alert following two similar assaults

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued a safety alert following two similar incidents, one of which happened on campus.

According to the alert, on Jan. 1 at approximately 1:15 a.m., three men, one of whom was an OSU student, were on East 14th Avenue when they were reportedly confronted by five unknown men.

There was a physical altercation between the two groups, and the OSU student suffered head injuries.

No items were taken, according to the alert.

The suspects are described as four white males and one black male with a light complexion. No other suspect details are available.

The Columbus Police are investigating the crime. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 614-645-4545.

Four days later, on Jan. 5, a similar incident occurred in the early morning hours.

The alert states that three men, one of whom is an OSU student, were walking on campus along High Street near the Ohio Union garage.

The group was approached by a group of unknown men.

The alert states words were exchanged between the groups and a physical altercation broke out involving the three men and three men from the larger group.

One person sustained head injuries while the OSU student suffered minor injuries.

The suspects returned to their vehicle and fled the scene.

Again, no items were taken from the victims, according to the alert.

The suspects are described as a white male, a black male, and a Hispanic male. No other suspect details were released.

OSU is investigating the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call 614-292-2121.

Although the crimes are similar, investigators do not believe the two are related.