OSU honors Franklin County Sheriff’s Office chaplain

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office’s chaplain was honored for more than 36 years of service during Saturday’s Ohio State University football game.

Father Leo Connolly has been a member of the sheriff’s office for more than 36 years.

A post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page notes Connolly has “responded and assisted in countless traumatic incidents giving spiritual guidance, support, and condolences when needed. “

Connolly has been a member of the Mid-Ohio Fraternal Order of Police Incident Response Team for more than 30 years.

He also traveled to New York City following the events of 9/11 to provide assistance and comfort to many first responders during a five-week period.

“It is an honor to recognize you today for your many years of dedicated service to Central Ohio and beyond. God bless you, sir,” the post finishes.