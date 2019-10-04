OSU Homecoming the result of weeks of hard work

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – School spirit is at an all-time high at the Ohio State University.

It’s Homecoming Week and so many activities are underway at this year’s annual parade.

Payton Holstine is looking forward to the parade on Friday evening.

“There is school spirit everywhere, everyone is so excited about this weekend,” Holstine said. “I really think it’s going to be a good time.”

The floats made their way out around 6 p.m.

Joanne Munshower is a sophomore who is with the Ohio Union Activities Board. She helped plan the parade.

“Building, physically structuring their floats, it’s a lot of labor,” Munshower said. “You can tell everyone is excited about it because it creates these awesome floats to show our school spirit.”

There was so much to see at the parade.

“They’re going to walk, some people do little performances. They show what their clubs and what they represent are about,” Munshower said. “So really, I think it’s about the students and what they want to bring to the parade rather than us telling them, ‘This is what you should do.’”

This marks the 107th year for the Homecoming parade.