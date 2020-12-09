OSU fans disappointed but understand Michigan cancelation

FILE- In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Ohio State, left, and Michigan players line up at the line of scrimmage in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Big Ten’s third football schedule of the 2020 season is highlighted by Michigan-Ohio State on Dec. 12, the final day of the conference’s regular-season and the latest date the rivals have ever played.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It didn’t take long for news of the cancelation of The Game to spread around Ohio State University’s campus Tuesday night.

Students, fans, and Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson all weighed in.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Johnson tweeted, saying, “We are all disappointed, especially for the players and families. Right now, the focus is on the student-athletes and what’s best for them, and they’re talking with the Big 10 about possible next steps.”

The campus was much quieter than usual for the week before the Ohio-Michigan rivalry game because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the news of the cancelation broke, some Ms around campus are still crossed out, with fans around campus extremely disappointed the game will not be played this year.

“I’m sad because I wanted us to play this game,” said fan Jenny Kemp. “It’s just been the longest streak in, it’s been forever and it’s one of the best games we typically have every single year. And I want to be there but safety and health first.”

“I think I saw a stat this is the first time since 1918 that they haven’t played The Game, and it just really sucks,” said OSU sophomore Brett Cherry.

OSU students weren’t the only ones disappointed with the cancelation of the Michigan game.

The living room of Gerri and Lee Spitzer is a mini museum when it comes to Buckeye memorabilia, including a photo of the national championship team signed by Urban Meyer as well as every game ticket from that 2014 season.

“We’ve gone to every home game since 1967,” Lee Spitzer said.

That, of course, includes the games at The Shoe against that team up north, so when the Spitzers found out Tuesday there isn’t going to be a Michigan game this year, there was disappointment.

“We were very disappointed,” Lee Spitzer said. “We were holding out hope, even when we heard Michigan had the problem, early on, we were holding out hope that they’d clear up.”

“There’s just nothing like this game and it’s a big disappointment,” Gerri Spitzer added.

Now the Buckeye Nation is hoping OSU still gets a chance to play for a Big Ten championship despite Michigan having to call off this weekend’s game.

“I completely understand why they’re doing it,” Lee Spitzer said. “Disappointed that it happened, but we wish all of them the best and hope they all get healthy again.”