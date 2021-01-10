OSU fan who postponed brain surgery to watch Sugar Bowl looking for help from Buckeye Nation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Columbus native and huge Buckeye fan is looking for help from Buckeye Nation.

Connie Cox is such a big fan, she rescheduled a surgery so she could watch the Sugar Bowl.

Cox, a lifelong OSU fan, was born and raised in central Ohio. She lives in Florida now, but as she’ll tell anyone who asks, she spreads Buckeye cheer wherever she is.

Cox also enjoys helping others. In 2016, she started going on mission trips to a village in Kenya. Her goal is to eventually have a much-needed medical clinic built in the village she has helped.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she couldn’t go last year, and the day after Christmas, she was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer.

Cox wanted to make sure she could be with her family to watch the Sugar Bowl, so she delayed her surgery.

Two days ago, sporting Buckeye gear on the way to the hospital, Cox had her surgery.

Not only does she want OSU to win the national championship Monday; despite her diagnosis, she wants the clinic in Kenya to become a reality.

She’s hoping the Buckeye Nation will help support her to make that happen.

“I’m not going to waste one minute, one second of my life and I want everyone to know that whatever happens in your life, I really believe that you can make it a positive experience,” Cox said.

Cox’s story has garnered attention from both OSU President Dr. Kristina Johnson, who tweeted about her, and former OSU quarterback Cardale Jones, who called her.

Anyone who wants to help Cox reach her goal of having the medical clinic built in Kenya, click here.