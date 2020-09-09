OSU expects to perform 20K COVID-19 tests weekly

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–The Ohio State University is in the process of significantly increasing COVID-19 testing capacity on campus.



OSU President Kristina Johnson joined Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday. She discussed the testing goals for the university.



“We’re ramping up to do about 20,000 tests per week,” she said.



According to the latest data released, the university has administered 40,370 tests this school year.



OSU spokesperson Ben Johnson said the university expects to conduct the 20,000 tests per week within the next week or two.



Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts commended the university for this work.



“I support OSU for doing more testing to be able to identify these cases, and we’re learning as we go through this pandemic that so many individuals are asymptomatic,” said Roberts. “These people aren’t just going to come to get tested if they’re not experiencing symptoms, so by doing this routine testing and sampling of testing of their population, it helps us identify individuals who could be spreading the virus not only on campus but also in the greater community.”



The university has confirmed 1,500 students and 25 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.



University officials plan to release new testing data on Thursday.

