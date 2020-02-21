OSU considers offering fentanyl test strips on campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Leaders at The Ohio State University are considering a recommendation to provide fentanyl testing strips on campus.

Earlier this week, the Undergraduate Student Government’s General Assembly unanimously approved a resolution suggesting the university supply the strips.

Dennis Pales, a USG senator, drafted the resolution.

He said he felt the need to do so after hearing about another young adult who overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine.

“I know that the opioid crisis is something that’s really prevalent here [in Ohio], but I didn’t know that it was something that was going to affect college students,” he explained.

Pales said the purpose of the resolution is to protect those who use drugs so they are able to eventually get treatment.

“The point of this is to make sure that students aren’t dying,” he explained. “It’s really hard to make decisions about treatment when you’re no longer alive.”

In response to the resolution, a university spokesperson issued the following statement:

“The university respects the role of the Undergraduate Student Government General Assembly to act as the student voice on issues pertinent to campus affairs. Pursuant to our policy, we will carefully study the USG resolution and determine how to proceed.”

Pales said he plans on working with university administrators to eventually make the fentanyl test strips available on campus.