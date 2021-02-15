OSU campus to open Tuesday, all classes moved online due to snow

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University main campus in Columbus will be open Tuesday, but all classes will move online due to the winter storm hitting central Ohio.

There will be no in-person classes, OSU said in a statement.

Essential staff are required to report to work. Any staffers with the ability to work from home are encouraged to do so in consultation with their supervisor. For specific questions, employees need to contact their supervisors.

Most campus operations will be open Tuesday, including Wexner Medical Center and clinical services.