OSU campus attack remains unsolved nearly 3 weeks later

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 has obtained the 911 call from the night three young men were attacked on Ohio State’s campus earlier this month.

The assault happened in the early morning of January 5 along High Street near the Ohio Union garages.

“There’s this random group of people that just started attacking my friend. He’s really messed up,” said the 911 caller.

Tom Damschroder of Grandview was the most seriously hurt, suffering a fractured skull and concussion. He is still recovering from those injuries.

Ohio State’s police department hopes surveillance photos will lead to the identity and arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 614-292-2121.