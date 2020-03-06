OSU Alumni Association shares perfect song for Buckeye fans to wash hands to

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Alumni Association has the perfect song for Buckeye fans to wash their hands to as they try to prevent the coronavirus.

You may have heard recently, during the outbreak of the coronavirus, that singing while washing your hands is a good way to make sure you are thoroughly clean.

Well, the Ohio State University Alumni Association shared their recommendation on Facebook. The song of course is “We Don’t Give a Damn” for the whole state of Michigan.

Obviously, any song that keeps you washing your hands for at least 20 seconds is useful, but for Ohio State fans, this is a pretty darn good suggestion.