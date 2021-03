GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that took the life of an 83-year old man.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night on Crouse-Willson Road, just south of Harmony Church Road.

They say Carl Atwood was driving his Chevrolet Equinox northeast when he drove off the side of the road, struck a tree, and overturned.

Troopers say Mr. Atwood was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.