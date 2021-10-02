COLUMBUS (WCMH) – As deer mating season begins, Ohio State Highway Patrol is warning drivers to be alert on the road.

According to OSHP, more than 17,000 deer-vehicle crashes took place last year, which is a slight decrease from approximately 19,000 in 2019.

However, state troopers said those numbers are likely much higher due to several of those crashes going unreported.

Last year, when fewer people were traveling due to COVID-19, OSHP said there were at least three reported deaths and 857 injuries caused by deer-vehicle crashes.

This is why they’re advising people to take it slow and be aware when driving rural roadways. Also, they recommend drivers use their high beams if there is no oncoming traffic, and finally, don’t try to avoid a deer in the road.

“Our advice for motorists is if you see a deer in the roadway, just make sure that you’re applying your brakes, that you’re not swerving,” said Sgt. Brice Nihiser, spokesman for OSHP. “Swerving can often lead to an injury crash, and we just want to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

If you do happen to collide with a deer, authorities said it’s best to avoid making contact with the animal in case it becomes frightened or aggressive due to its injuries.